Now that the NFL Combine has concluded, teams are getting closer to finalizing their draft boards as more information is available to them via athletic testing and formal interviews. Normally, athletes testing at the Combine is more “checking off the boxes” and validating what we’ve all seen on film rather than gaining any new ground-breaking information. However, sometimes you get a few odd ducks that test way better than expected, which causes them to rise up on draft boards, and vice versa.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which NFL Draft prospect helped themselves the most during the Combine?

My answer: Maryland cornerback, Deonte Banks.

Heading into the Combine, Banks had some question marks surrounding his long speed according to some major draft outlets. The Draft Network listed “top-end speed” as one of his top reasons for concern, while a few others have stated that Banks lacks “elite speed.” Well, Banks put those concerns to rest when he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and posted the highest RAS of any cornerback in this year’s class.

okay Deonte Banks... I see you pic.twitter.com/hRs7EMmAfp — Alex Reno (@alex_reno) March 9, 2023

I’d also give a shoutout to Iowa linebacker, Jack Campbell, who had a heck of a Combine and tested much better than anyone would have expected. Campbell is best known for his intimidating size and elite processing skills as a linebacker, so testing as the 7th most athletic linebacker out of 2,427 LBs that have tested between 1987 and 2023 is impressive, to say the least.

Iowa LB Jack Campbell quietly one of the biggest winners of the Combine.



Athleticism was his biggest question mark at 6045 and 249lbs.



Completely eliminated any concerns with an absurd 9.98u RAS. pic.twitter.com/HCAEsXDJn3 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 5, 2023

Your turn. Who impressed you the most at this year’s Combine?