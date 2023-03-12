The league calendar flips to a new page on March 15, and when it does the NFL ushers in open season on free agency for its players. Of course, there’s the tampering period before then, and chances for teams to re-sign their own players previous to that. While the draft may loom large in the minds of fans, the free agency period is when teams get some of their most important work done.

Here at Pride of Detroit, we’ve assembled another episode of our PODcast series where we’re going through the entire free agency primer for the Lions. Position by position, we’ll let you know what players the Detroit Lions are targeting, who we want to see back, and where they can stand to upgrade by looking outside; plus, more than a few names of free agents who might become targets for the organization.

This year, a key question remains as to how much the Lions wish to spend in free agency. Not every big spender means a team becomes a big winner, but with the Lions seemingly on the doorstep to contending, it remains to be seen if they’ll reward their key contributors from last year or look to upgrade at numerous positions.

