Report: Lions were interested in Jalen Ramsey before he was traded to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins that will send All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, per NFL Network. As part of the deal, Ramsey’s contract was adjusted and now he has a fully guaranteed two-year $36.9 million deal.

While the Dolphins were labeled as Ramsey’s “preferred destination,” according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, there were several other teams interested in acquiring Ramsey, including the Detroit Lions.

Sources: #Lions were among the other teams interested in #Rams All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey as well, but the #Dolphins were the best fit and destination for Ramsey all along. @theScore — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2023

When rumors that Ramsey may become available for trade, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a pitch to Ramsey to join the Lions. That prompted a response from Ramsey, and a show of love for St. Brown, as well as Jared Goff (a former teammate).

However, things are never as easy as they appear to be on social media. While the compensation to acquire Ramsey was not nearly as large as some analysts projected, the contract would have been tough for the Lions to take on.

Currently, the Lions have roughly $22 million available in salary cap space as they head into free agency, and taking on a salary that averages $18.45 million would have required some adjustments to the Lions’ contracts.

That being said, the Lions showing interest in making a big swing like this sends a pretty clear message that they are willing to invest in the cornerback position this offseason. There are a few big-name corners available in free agency that should interest the Lions, and the 2023 NFL draft offers considerable talent at corner, which could also draw the Lions’ attention—possibly even at pick No. 6 overall.

