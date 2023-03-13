2023 NFL free agency legal tampering period live updates, open thread

It’s time to tamper!

At noon ET on Monday, March 13 the “legal tampering” period of NFL free agency opened up. During this period, NFL teams can negotiate with the agents of players on contracts that will expire officially on Wednesday, March 15.

During this period, players will “agree to terms” with new teams, re-sign with their original teams, or just lay low, let the process play out and wait until Wednesday (and beyond) to do visits and ultimately come to a decision.

But sometimes the news can come in immediately. And so to allow our awesome community to react live to the news as it comes in, we’ve set up this tampering period open thread. In the comment section below, feel free to react to all of the free agency news—not just the news that pertains to the Detroit Lions.

Happy free agency, everyone!