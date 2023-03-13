Report: Detroit Lions signing CB Cameron Sutton to 3-year deal

The Detroit Lions have made their first splash in free agency under general manager Brad Holmes. As first reported by Ian Rapoport, the Lions have agreed to terms with former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton. Per Rapoport, it’s a three-year deal worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed.

The Lions had a huge need at cornerback with former third overall pick Jeff Okudah struggling toward the end of last year and Amani Oruwariye facing free agency. Sutton will join Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, and Mac McCain, along with futures players Khalil Dorsey and Jarren Williams.

Sutton was one of the best cornerbacks available in free agency this year. Per PFF, he allowed just 411 receiving yards last season, good for ninth among cornerbacks who played at least 400 coverage snaps last year.

Sutton is also capable of playing both inside and outside cornerback, but favors playing the outside, even though he’s slightly undersized (5-foot-11, 188 pounds).

We knew the Lions were interested in the cornerback position, as reports were out there that they were interested in trading for Jalen Ramsey, but the veteran cornerback is landing in Miami instead. Detroit managed to still fill the need with a solid player, though.

Because we’re still in the legal tampering period, it’s worth noting this is not an official signing. The deal cannot be fully done until Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

Track all of the Lions free agency moves here and you can see all the latest rumors here.