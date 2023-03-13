Contrary to some of the things they were saying prior to free agency beginning, Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract with cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Sutton spent his collegiate years at the University of Tennessee, where he racked up accomplishments during his time in Knoxville. He earned freshman All-American honors, was All-SEC three times, and was a two-time All-American before being drafted 94th overall in the 2017 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. And since arriving in Pittsburgh, his role has steadily increased, with 2021 being both his first full season in a starting role, and his best season as a pro.

Sutton has been lauded by both teammates and Steelers’ fans, and should help set a physical tone in the Lions’ secondary. During his standout 2021 season, Sutton spent the majority of his snaps on the outside, which is where he will likely take most of his reps in Detroit.

My instant reaction: This is certainly an upgrade for a cornerback room that only has three players currently under contract (Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, and Chase Lucas). Sutton brings experience to what will certainly be a very young unit again in 2023, and his positional versatility will give defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn a chess piece to move around in the secondary alongside the likes of safeties Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker.

Still, the upheaval in the secondary is likely not done, and with the Lions having both the sixth and 18th overall picks in the 2023 NFL draft, more immediate help is likely on the way for a secondary that needs more difference-makers.