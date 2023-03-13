What Steelers analysts, fans are saying about Cameron Sutton joining Lions

The Detroit Lions made an early splash move in free agency by agreeing to terms with former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton. Though the move cannot be official until Wednesday, that didn’t stop the internet from having a flurry of reactions to the Lions’ first big swing in free agency under general manager Brad Holmes.

First, Sutton’s agent seems understandably stoked by the deal.

But what did the rest of the public think of the move?

As a player, Sutton is coming off an impressive season—the best of his career for certain. Several different publications highlighted that through different advanced stats. First, from NextGenStats:

Cameron Sutton allowed just 32 receptions on 72 targets in 2022. His 44.4% completion percentage allowed was tied for the 4th-lowest in a season since 2016 (min. 50 targets).



Sutton will join a Lions secondary that allowed the highest CPOE (+1.5%) in the NFL in 2022.#OnePride https://t.co/p5ko1Fflkr pic.twitter.com/jij4CkNZXg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2023

This graph charting similar statistics—yards allowed per route run and incompletions forced—highlights just how productive Sutton’s 2022 season was.

Breakdown in corners from last year. Take a look where Cam Sutton is. pic.twitter.com/MT1dvLQf4K — at the Breslin (@PeachJames_) March 13, 2023

One aspect of Sutton’s game that many analysts are praising is his versatility, as the 28-year-old corner can fill multiple roles for the Lions.

Cam Sutton wore so many hats for this defense. Outside, slot, rotational safety to help Minkah Fitzpatrick spin on third downs, he gave the defense so much flexibility.



Not just losing one spot or role with him. Tough to replace with just one guy, too. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 13, 2023

CB Cam Sutton to the #Lions…



Scheme versatility. Coverage traits to play on the boundary/in the slot. On the ball production last season in PIT (3 INTs/15 PBUs). pic.twitter.com/lLBEAGJUaX — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 13, 2023

That said, some did think the Lions paid a little extra for Sutton. The contract projections at both PFF and Spotrac were well under his $11 million average per year. Some analysts took issue with the slight overpay:

That’s quite a bit of money for Sutton, wanna see how it’s structured, but it gives them more talent at a position of need https://t.co/I28aSvavoB — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 13, 2023

Reactions from the Steelers’ point of view

No one know Sutton better than the analysts and fans in Pittsburgh who have watched him play over the past several years. Here’s what they’re saying about him and the deal with the Lions.

Every single player, coach, front office guy on the Steelers say the same thing about Cam Sutton — smartest player on the field. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 13, 2023

Sutton is a good player. Loss for the #Steelers for sure. He was the only good cornerback on their roster, so it will be interesting to see what they do at that position. Really rough group right now. https://t.co/fnhPuwgrwv — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 13, 2023

I'm happy that Sutton got paid, great dude who really deserves it.



The Steelers have had a difficult time drafting and developing cornerbacks and Sutton was their most notable success story. Given the history, tough to see him walk out of the door. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 13, 2023

Huge loss for the Steelers. Money isn't even that crazy.



Hard not to feel bummed that Cam Sutton is leaving Pittsburgh after a career year. https://t.co/4N84tNO2Xd — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) March 13, 2023

You got to pay Sutton $11 million a year. Insane the Steelers didn’t match that. #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) March 13, 2023

Cam Sutton is not a top 10cb. But he’s absolutely a 10-20 cornerback and 11m a year is a fair price for that. I’m sure we’ll head to the scrap heap pile and sign some scrub CB and talk ourselves into it. This team loves spending money on defense except at CB. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) March 13, 2023

It was honestly pretty darn hard to find a single Steelers fan or analyst who had anything bad to say about Sutton or the deal he’s agreed to with the Lions. That has to be a good sign.