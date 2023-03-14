Here’s how 3 Lions players reacted to re-signing with team

While the Detroit Lions did agree to terms with former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, most of the first day of the tampering period was spent taking care of their own. The Lions began the day with a press conference for the recently-re-signed Isaiah Buggs, quickly followed that up by re-signing Craig Reynolds and tendering five exclusive rights free agents. Then, to close out the night, the Lions reportedly agreed to bring back Alex Anzalone on a three-year deal—though this deal remains unofficial as of Tuesday morning.

Many of the Lions took to social media to express their excitement for returning to the team. Let’s take a quick look at some of them.

Craig Reynolds

The Lions running back is returning for his third season in Detroit. In his first year, he earned the nickname “Netflix” from former running backs coach Duce Staley because he was on the couch when the Lions signed him. Year 2, he was deemed “Hulu.” I propose that Year 3 is “HBO Max.”

Anyways, his reaction to re-signing with the Lions involved emojis and a hype video. Enjoy:

Isaiah Buggs

Buggs got himself a full press conference to start the day. You can watch the entire thing here.

If you don’t have seven minutes to spare, these were probably the two best moments from the presser:

I asked Isaiah Buggs why re-sign now, instead of waiting a couple more hours to see what's out there.



Buggs: I didn't want to go into free agency wondering where I was going to end up. When Detroit called, I wanted to be back. I always wanted to be back. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 13, 2023

Isaiah Buggs on fresh starts: "When I got drafted with the Steelers, my career was up and down -- until I found a place where I can finally call home. When you have a place you can call home, you feel more comfortable. And when you get comfortable, you can do more." — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 13, 2023

Buggs also went to social media to share his reactions.

Detroit I Love You ❤️ Let’s Work‼️ https://t.co/hSWxgRa5af — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) March 13, 2023

Definitely Glad To Be Back ❤️ https://t.co/zXkVVUpqvM — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) March 13, 2023

Coolest of all, Buggs shared a photo gallery of his moment inside Allen Park, both signing his contract and celebrating the deal with some people, including GM Brad Holmes.

Alex Anzalone

Anzalone’s re-signing is not yet official, so he’ll likely have more to say when pen is to paper. A full press conference seems likely.

That said, I find it very interesting that Isaiah Buggs used the word “home” to describe Detroit, because here’s what Anzalone tweeted on Monday after news of his re-signing broke:

I’m home — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) March 13, 2023

Note: Cameron Sutton has yet to say anything publicly about the deal he has reportedly agreed to with the Lions.