Detroit Lions reportedly re-signing John Cominsky to two-year, $8.5 million deal

He gave us a little scare there, but Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky will be back in 2023. According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Cominsky is re-signing a two-year deal with the Lions worth $8.5 million, with another $1 million in attainable incentives.

Cominsky was one of the Lions’ “glue guys” — a guy who may not have accumulated the stats—30 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 3 passes defended—but was critical to the Lions’ success late in the season, specifically when it came to their burgeoning pass rush.

“He’s highly intelligent, certainly he’s high motor, he is aggressive, but I think he’s just – he’s a little bit of that glue for those guys up front,” coach Dan Campbell said earlier this season. “And so, he’s very important. He plays the run, I mean he’s as good as anybody we’ve got setting an edge in the run game. So, he’s – he’s kind of a vital part of what we are up front defensively.”

There was a concern that the Lions may lose Cominsky to another higher-bidding team. There were several reports suggesting other teams were interested in him, and Cominsky himself said he was going to test the market for a couple of days, even though he preferred to re-sign in Detroit.

“There’s a business side to this,” Cominsky said last week. “Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don’t know.”

The Lions getting Cominsky back on a deal that averages $4.25 million a year seems like a very fair value for the 27-year-old defender, especially when there were reports that his market could reach north of $5 million per year.

Another re-signing in the bag. Check in on all the Lions’ free agents statuses in our 2023 offseason tracker.