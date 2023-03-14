 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What 49ers writers, fans are saying about Emmanuel Moseley signing with Lions

The Detroit Lions scored another high-popular free agent move by signing well-regarded 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

By Jeremy Reisman
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions struck again in the free agency market, finding another cornerback to add necessary competition to one of their weakest positions. After agreeing to terms with Cameron Sutton on Monday, the Lions have come to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year deal.

Moseley is an interesting pickup because he’s only 26 years old, but he’s coming off a torn ACL. Many believed the former undrafted free agent was ready for his career to take the next step, as he was quickly ascending in San Francisco—earning a starting role in Year 2—but the serious injury obviously drew price and interest down in free agency.

That said, like the Sutton signing, this is being hailed as a widely positive move for the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes. Let’s take a look at the national reaction to the Moseley move, with an emphasis on the 49ers fans and writers who have been following his career for the past five seasons.

First, a look at what our friends at Niners Nation are saying:

Here’s what they said in their news post about the signing:

Moseley represents what the 49ers stand for. A UDFA out of Tennessee in 2019, he stepped in as a rookie mid-season and the 49ers didn’t miss a beat. Before giving his spot up to Akhello Witherspoon, he secured it back in the playoff’s en route to a Super Bowl run. Moseley is one of the better CB2’s in the NFL, and if he stays healthy, Detroit is getting a superb cornerback.

Here are some other analysts and 49ers writers’ reactions to the move:

Moseley is coming off a torn ACL, but all reports seem to indicate that he should not miss any time this year:

And now... a bunch of sad Niners fans:

