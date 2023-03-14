What 49ers writers, fans are saying about Emmanuel Moseley signing with Lions

The Detroit Lions struck again in the free agency market, finding another cornerback to add necessary competition to one of their weakest positions. After agreeing to terms with Cameron Sutton on Monday, the Lions have come to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year deal.

Moseley is an interesting pickup because he’s only 26 years old, but he’s coming off a torn ACL. Many believed the former undrafted free agent was ready for his career to take the next step, as he was quickly ascending in San Francisco—earning a starting role in Year 2—but the serious injury obviously drew price and interest down in free agency.

That said, like the Sutton signing, this is being hailed as a widely positive move for the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes. Let’s take a look at the national reaction to the Moseley move, with an emphasis on the 49ers fans and writers who have been following his career for the past five seasons.

First, a look at what our friends at Niners Nation are saying:

Big, big fan of Emmanuel Moseley. Hope he kills it in Detroit. https://t.co/hER5gfZz64 — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) March 14, 2023

Here’s what they said in their news post about the signing:

Moseley represents what the 49ers stand for. A UDFA out of Tennessee in 2019, he stepped in as a rookie mid-season and the 49ers didn’t miss a beat. Before giving his spot up to Akhello Witherspoon, he secured it back in the playoff’s en route to a Super Bowl run. Moseley is one of the better CB2’s in the NFL, and if he stays healthy, Detroit is getting a superb cornerback.

Here are some other analysts and 49ers writers’ reactions to the move:

Emmanuel Moseley was such an underrated corner, excellent tackler and run defender too.



Was vital in 2019 down the stretch and in 2021 when he was the CB1.



Puts pressure on Deommodore Lenoir and Samuel Womack to step up in the secondary to fill his role. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 14, 2023

Emmanuel Moseley was well on his way to a career year before getting hurt last year. Since 2019, he has only allowed more than 60 yards in coverage in a game in 4 times in 42 games. And that's with teams targeting him heavily. Plus, he's an A+ run defender.



The Lions got a stud. https://t.co/Jlf8BMyZ6M — KP (@KP_Show) March 14, 2023

The 2023 NFC North champion Detroit Lions got themselves a good one with their agreement with Emmanuel Moseley. https://t.co/MuyQTe62EX — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 14, 2023

First Cameron Sutton, now Emmanuel Moseley.



Props to the Lions for getting aggressive at CB after years of struggling there. https://t.co/6S8H619WUh — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 14, 2023

This is a tough loss for the #49ers, even though they managed without him for the bulk of last year after his ACL tear.



Hopefully Emmanuel Moseley continues his ascent. https://t.co/FoeiuzyIrL — Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) March 14, 2023

Emmanuel Moseley

Cam Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Jeff Okudah



Lions quickly becoming the most Ben Solak Approved CB room in the league https://t.co/d3fsBRW9vL — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 14, 2023

Moseley is coming off a torn ACL, but all reports seem to indicate that he should not miss any time this year:

That's a good deal for Emmanuel Moseley coming off an ACL tear.



John Lynch said two weeks ago that Moseley's tear was a straightforward one, and the fact that he hadn't had recovery setbacks likely kept his market strong. Out of the 49ers' price range https://t.co/zyIyqNOLcO — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 14, 2023

As I reported yesterday, Emmanuel Moseley will be ready to go for training camp. This is a good addition at corner for Detroit. https://t.co/gD3AaNoivh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

And now... a bunch of sad Niners fans:

Not many was like Emmanuel Moseley pic.twitter.com/8LVyXKbThp — Alex (@Dubs408) March 14, 2023

Emmanuel Moseley era is over pic.twitter.com/BhpOKzPfse — alex (@SadNinersFan_) March 14, 2023

I’m hurt Emmanuel Moseley gone — Black Soulutions (@RoscoesMr) March 14, 2023

Emmanuel Moseley came in as a UDFA and ended up being a staple of some great defense’s for almost the entire Shanahan era.



One of my favorite Niners in recent memory, excited to see him as a CB1 for a young Detroit team. pic.twitter.com/MklEwLCubU — karan (@905Kar) March 14, 2023

Losing CB Emmanuel Moseley THATS A HUGE LOSS !! ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Meireles (@ArthurCEC723) March 14, 2023

Emmanuel Moseley is signing with the #Lions on a 1-year, $6 million deal per @AdamSchefter.



It's a mistake for the Niners to not pay that.



Detroit is loading up. They needed to improve the secondary. Now the Lions will have Cam Sutton, Jeff Okudah & Emmanuel Moseley — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 14, 2023

If Emmanuel Moseley is healthy Lions got themselves a no. 1 CB.



Was really hoping 49ers would bring him back. — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) March 14, 2023