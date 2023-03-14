What Bears’ writers, fans are saying about David Montgomery signing with the Lions

The Detroit Lions made a splash on the offensive side of the ball Tuesday night when they signed running back David Montgomery away from the division rival Chicago Bears.

At just 25 years old, Montgomery was a 51-game starter for the Bears and currently sits sixth on the all-time franchise rushing yards list for Chicago. Possessing one of the best missed tackle rates in the league, Montgomery will now be rushing behind of one the best run-focused offensive lines in the NFL, with an offense that wants to control the game on the ground.

Montgomery’s bruising style fits with the Lions’ personality, and twice a year, he will get to show the Bears why they should have re-signed him.

Let’s start with the positive comments from Bears writers, discussing what a solid player and tremendous person Montgomery is.

David Montgomery was a fan favorite. He was active in the community and an advocate for mental health. He represents what Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus want. At times, he was the team’s best offensive player.



But the Bears have Khalil Herbert. Just how it goes for running backs. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 15, 2023

David Montgomery's play style matches Dan Campbell's personality. He'll get more chances to be THE MAN there than he ever had in Chicago. The Lions' offense got a lot better tonight, and Montgomery will now be a thorn in the Bears' side. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 15, 2023

This is a pretty affordable number. Probably tells you at least one of the parties (Montgomery/Bears) wasn’t as interested as they said in getting a deal done. https://t.co/29dwCZkZ6x — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 15, 2023

The #Lions are getting a damn good running back in David Montgomery. The #Bears wanted to bring him back but now, he heads off to Detroit with a nice payday and a chance to become the face of the running game alongside D’Andre Swift. — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 15, 2023

Even the son of one of the greatest backs to ever don the Bears uniform gushed over Montgomery:

I watched David Montgomery come to CHI as a young man that was quite & reserved. Over his time in a #Bears uni, I saw him grow into a leader & heck of a RB. Thank you for everything you did for the city @MontgomerDavid. Wishing you nothing but the best in Detroit. #Yessirskiii pic.twitter.com/my8WDVmM7y — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 15, 2023

But enough gushing, let’s get to some of the frustrations, starting with one of the biggest Bears fans on national television, Adam Rank. Here’s what he has to say back in January:

I really hope the Bears can work on a deal for David Montgomery. #DaBears — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 26, 2023

And tonight:

I don't want to talk right now. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 15, 2023

Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor rarely passes up an opportunity to bash the Lions, but he felt the sting “a bit” (definitely no minimizing there):

The SB Nation Bears-based site, Windy City Gridiron, also seemed a bit uncomfortable with the signing:

Quick! Announce a #Bears signing to wash the bad taste of the Montgomery deal away! pic.twitter.com/fWz050uPy3 — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) March 15, 2023

And the list goes on from there. Here’s a few more sampling from Bears fans that Lions fans may enjoy:

I’m probably one of the only people you will hear saying this - the @ChicagoBears made a mistake letting Montgomery go. He was a badass and was insanely hard to bring down. Not flashy. Just productive. Sad to see 32 go. #Bears — Chicagoland Voices (@ChilandVoices) March 15, 2023

Damn shame the #Bears let an elite running back like David Montgomery walk for next to nothing to a division rival. Sad. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) March 15, 2023

Delete this. We do not care https://t.co/yGES7hkmQH — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) March 15, 2023

Losing Montgomery but signing Homer still means we’re weaker at running back.



Some of you need that explained to you for some reason. — LGB #DaBears (@LateGreatBears) March 15, 2023

David Montgomery is gonna make the #Bears very sorry twice a year. I’m sick about it. Unless they sign Saquon I can’t understand letting him go. — Jeremiah Davis (@jeremiahdavis10) March 15, 2023