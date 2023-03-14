 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Bears’ writers, fans are saying about David Montgomery signing with the Lions

The Detroit Lions stole a division rivals top running back and the reactions vary from denial to sadness.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions made a splash on the offensive side of the ball Tuesday night when they signed running back David Montgomery away from the division rival Chicago Bears.

At just 25 years old, Montgomery was a 51-game starter for the Bears and currently sits sixth on the all-time franchise rushing yards list for Chicago. Possessing one of the best missed tackle rates in the league, Montgomery will now be rushing behind of one the best run-focused offensive lines in the NFL, with an offense that wants to control the game on the ground.

Montgomery’s bruising style fits with the Lions’ personality, and twice a year, he will get to show the Bears why they should have re-signed him.

Let’s start with the positive comments from Bears writers, discussing what a solid player and tremendous person Montgomery is.

Even the son of one of the greatest backs to ever don the Bears uniform gushed over Montgomery:

But enough gushing, let’s get to some of the frustrations, starting with one of the biggest Bears fans on national television, Adam Rank. Here’s what he has to say back in January:

And tonight:

Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor rarely passes up an opportunity to bash the Lions, but he felt the sting “a bit” (definitely no minimizing there):

The SB Nation Bears-based site, Windy City Gridiron, also seemed a bit uncomfortable with the signing:

And the list goes on from there. Here’s a few more sampling from Bears fans that Lions fans may enjoy:

