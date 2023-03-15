Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has never been one for big spending in free agency. Whether it was part of the nature of a rebuild or part of Holmes’ philosophy, the Lions have been committed since the arrival of Holmes and Dan Campbell to building this team through the draft as opposed to free agency.

Two days into the legal tampering period, however, the Lions are as active as ever. They’re still far from big spenders, but Holmes has doled out several of his signature medium-term deals but at higher price tags than offseasons of the past. Many of them have gone to players who have proved themselves in Detroit, while others, like Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and David Montgomery will have to prove they’re worth the price tag to a new fan base.

Question of the day: Which Lions free agent signing has been your favorite so far?

My answer: I’m gonna go with a boring one and say, John Cominsky.

I won’t sit here and tell you that he’s an underdog or he’s underrated; that narrative is played out and everyone in Detroit knows that he’s a dawg, not an underdog. That being said, I picked Cominsky for two reasons.

First, for what he brings to the table, the Lions got him at a really good price. He has the versatility to play all three downs, can shuffle around the defensive line, and he produced this past season both in run defense and in pass rush. Bringing him back at a shade over $4 million dollars a year is incredible value, on top of the feel-good story aspect to it.

Secondly, the Cominsky deal almost feels like a two-for-one. I say that because Cominsky’s presence was like adding steroids to Aidan Hutchinson’s playmaking ability. Whether the two coincidentally played well next to each other or if Cominsky factored into Hutchinson’s success is up for debate. But what I do know is that when the two were on the field, they were both better than when one of them was off of it. This feels like a great get to continue the development of Hutchinson over the next couple of years.

All in all, I’m feeling great about all of the signings so far. It wasn’t easy to pick a favorite, and I really could have gone several ways. Which free agent signing has been your favorite so far? Vote below and let us know your thoughts.