Charles Harris likely staying with Lions after contract renegotiation

Detroit Lions edge rusher Charles Harris was firmly on the “cap casualty bubble” entering the offseason. But according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates on Wednesday morning, Harris and the Lions have agreed to a renegotiated contract, saving $2.82 million in 2023 cap space, and all but assuring he will remain with the team this upcoming season.

Now, details of the contract have not been released, but it’s worth noting that Yates used the phrase “renegotiated” which is a different type of contract than a “simple restructure” as we outlined on Monday.

A restructure is simply a moving of funds from the current season into future seasons, while a renegotiated contract means the deal was reworked, potentially adding years, adding voided years, or reducing a base salary. Either way, the Lions gain cap space, and the new deal will almost assuredly mean Harris spot on the roster is safer.

After a breakout season for Harris in 2021—a career-high 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss—Holmes rewarded the former first-round pick with a two-year, $14 million deal. Injuries, however, limited Harris to just six games in 2022, but it seems as though he figures into Detroit’s plan at the edge position in 2023.

A leader in the locker room, Harris will likely slot into a reserve role on the open end side of the Lions' defensive line, rotating with Aidan Hutchinson.

