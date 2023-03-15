Highlights of new Lions’ running back David Montgomery

During his time in Chicago, new Detroit Lions’ running back David Montgomery had no shortage of highlight-worthy plays. From making a defender miss in the alley to shrugging off multiple tacklers on his way to a big gain, Montgomery has the ability to turn a good play into a great play. It’s something opposing defenses will have to account for each time he touches the ball, and with him and running back D’Andre Swift splitting touches, defenses won’t be afforded too many moments to relax.

Simply put, Montgomery is a playmaker with the rock in his hands—and the clips below give you a sense of how electric he can be as a ball carrier. And instead of being behind a Bears’ offensive line that was still very much a work-in-progress during the 2022 season, he will now be working with one of the better offensive lines in the NFL last year. A unit that took a major step in the right direction, and still has plenty of room to improve with players like left guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Penei Sewell still on their rookie contracts.

I love this first clip of Montgomery below. His first step and ability to run through arm tackles really stands out to me, and I can’t wait to watch a few of his 2022 games in totality to really get a sense of the kind of back that he is on a down-by-down basis.

Enjoy the clips below, and let us know in the comments what your favorite aspect of Montgomery’s game is.

Detroit has a new workhorse RB



The David Montgomery run at :52 seconds is filthy#OnePride pic.twitter.com/HJ4y1yN5h4 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 15, 2023

David Montgomery tackle breaker pic.twitter.com/ucuCpwhRhc — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 15, 2023

It’s not goodbye David Montgomery, it’s see ya later pic.twitter.com/1RngUxNLmh — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 15, 2023

These highlights won’t embed due to copyright rules but here are some links to good compilations:

https://youtu.be/xCGDixyjfuw

https://youtu.be/4A7KG7s1QaU

https://youtu.be/tJFfU20C-qU