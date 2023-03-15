Breaking down David Montgomery’s contract details with the Lions

When it was reported that the Detroit Lions had signed David Montgomery, initial terms of the contract were also announced, suggesting a three-year deal worth $18 million with $11 million of that guaranteed.

But as is typical in free agency, the details surrounding how the contract is structured show a slightly different story, and in this case, one that gives the Lions some options deeper into the contract.

Let’s take a closer look.

David Montgomery — 3 years, $18 million ($11M guaranteed)

(Details via Overthecap.com, chart created by Erik Schlitt)

This deal is solid for both parties involved. The low cap hit in 2023 gives the Lions some flexibility with their salary cap, while the Lions are giving Montgomery enough guarantees in the first two years of his contract ($8.5M of his $11M) to almost certainly assure that he will be on the roster through the 2024 season.

The third year of the deal becomes, more or less, a “did you prove yourself” contractual year. If the Lions are happy with what Montgomery is bringing to the table, they can keep the contract intact and pay out his remaining value in 2025. But, if for some reason they are not satisfied, they can release him from the contract and only incur a $2.25M cap penalty.

So in essence, this looks more like a two-year deal worth $9.75 million, with a decision to come regarding his third year.

