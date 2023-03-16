Podcast: Breaking down the Montgomery, Moseley signings

We have another PODcast headed your way, this time discussing all that has happened since the legal-tampering period of free agency kicked off. The Detroit Lions made several moves—including agreeing to a three-year contract with running back David Montgomery.

We talk about Montgomery’s abilities as a ball-carrier, his fit with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s offense, and moving on from the leader of the hidden village in the den—running back Jamaal Williams.

After discussing the changes in the Lions’ offensive backfield, we get into the signing of another veteran cornerback—Emmanuel Moseley. We touch on Moseley’s time at the University of Tennessee with fellow Lions’ cornerback Cameron Sutton, Moseley’s fit in the Detroit secondary, as well as if he could possibly take reps inside at the nickel. Do the signings of Moseley and Sutton change general manager Brad Holmes’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft?

Lastly, we touch on defensive end Charles Harris’ contract restructure—how much it saves the Lions in 2023, and what it could mean for other players currently under contract like Romeo Okwara. And with former Lions’ safety DeShon Elliott now in Miami, what will the plan be for filling that third safety alongside veteran Tracy Walker and second-year Kerby Joseph?

