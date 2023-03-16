According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are signing IOL Graham Glasgow to a 1-year contract worth up to $4.5 million.

A walk-on at the University of Michigan, Glasgow worked his way up to a starting role and was selected by the Lions in the third round (pick No. 95) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Glasgow was immediately inserted in a starting role at left guard before switching to center by the end of the season. Glasgow would move between starting roles at center and left guard over the next three seasons, and in 2019 started at right guard when the team moved Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow to center.

In 2020, Glasgow left for the Broncos and has been their starting right guard or center for the last three seasons. He was a cap casualty this offseason before returning to Detroit. After Glasgow’s release from Denver, we poll the POD readers and asked if they thought the Lions should go after Glasgow in free agency and over two-thirds of the voters said “yes”.

With Evan Brown an unrestricted free agent—and expected to have a healthy market—, Glasgow is at minimum an upgrade to the depth on the offensive line and at best in a real competition with Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the starting job at right guard. With 91 starts to his name, Glasgow is still just 30 years old and a real contender to help the Lions' offensive line get even better in 2023.

Follow all of the latest Lions moves with our 2023 free agency tracker, and our offseason news and rumors tracker.