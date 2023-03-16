Almost minutes after news dropped that former Lions third-round pick Graham Glasgow was returning to Detroit, a related domino fell. Detroit Lions free agent guard/center Evan Brown is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Contract terms are not yet out.

Brown has been the team’s primary backup center for the past two seasons, and played the part quite well in 2021, when he had to take over for injured Frank Ragnow. That year, he earned a 66.8 PFF grade in 12 starts. The Lions were lucky then to bring him back on another one-year deal in 2022, and Brown again had to start 12 games for Detroit, this time replacing right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Brown wasn’t quite as successful as he was at center, but it was enough for him to drum up a significant market this free agency.

Brown’s versatility and starting-capable skills at center will be a nice addition to a Seahawks offensive line that finished in the bottom half of the league in both run and pass blocking grades.

Meanwhile, Glasgow likely replaces Brown as Detroit’s primary depth, although it remains to be seen what Detroit will do with Vaitai’s bloated contract, which is currently taking up $12.4 million in cap space. It’s entirely possible that contract gets a restructure, Vaitai takes a pay cut or he could still be released.

Regardless, the Lions have some decent depth, and Brown finds a new home.

Brown becomes the third Lions free agent to agree to terms elsewhere, joining running back Jamaal Williams (Saints) and safety DeShon Elliott (Dolphins).

You can track all of the Lions free agents here.