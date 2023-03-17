The Detroit Lions knew what they needed in free agency and wasted no time getting there, opening up the week with three cornerback signings — headlined by Cameron Sutton — and running back David Montgomery. While plenty of holes remain, especially across the front seven, it is encouraging to see the front office execute its plan from the jump.

Though it was never in doubt that the Lions were going to again feature a more physical running back next to D’Andre Swift, it is a bit surprising that Jamaal Williams will not be returning to Detroit. But in the Lions’ eyes, they surely believe Montgomery has the potential to be the better player.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Will the Lions sign any more skill position free agents?

My answer: With the top two running back slots filled, as well as three wide receivers ready to go, Detroit is in a good spot. There could be a case for a veteran pass catcher to replace DJ Chark (or for a return by Chark himself), but there is no need to do anything splashy with running backs. The back end of both of these positions could easily be filled in on Day 3 of the draft if needed.

Tight ends are not always considered a skill position, but if the Lions are going to make a move here it would most likely be for someone who could be a factor in the passing game. The trio of Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, and James Mitchell played well down the stretch, but if there was a place to add another weapon for Jared Goff, it would be here. However, given the number of dynamic tight ends available in the draft, I do not expect to see anyone flashy added in free agency.

Your turn.