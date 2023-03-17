Report: Lions re-signing kicker Michael Badgley

According to a report from his agent, kicker Michael Badgley is re-signing with the Detroit Lions, terms were not disclosed at this time.

Through two years of the general manager Brad Holmes/coach Dan Campbell's regime, the Lions have been searching for a reliable place kicker after opting to not re-sign Matt Prater. In their tenth attempt, they landed on Badgley in Week 7 of the 2022 season and he performed well, connecting on 20 of 24 field goals, and 33/33 of his point after attempts. He was also four of four in his one game with the Bears earlier in the season.

“He knows exactly who he is,” Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said of Badgley last season. “He doesn’t try to be somebody different. He knows what his leg is. He hits the same ball over and over. He’s very consistent. And he’s comfortable with who he is and I think that gives him an advantage. So, he’s been great to be around. I really enjoy the guy.”

After the conclusion of the season, Badgley told POD’s Hamza Baccouche that he wanted to return to the Lions in 2023, noting that he enjoyed the team’s chemistry and was excited to be in Detroit.

While Badgley will be back in Allen Park this offseason, the Lions have shown they are always on the lookout for competition at the position. It’s possible they look to the draft to select one of the top kickers in the class or they could try to land a kicker after the draft on the undrafted market. Of course, they may also look at another free agent as well.

Regardless of if the Lions add competition or not, they have successfully filled another hole on the roster during the free agency period, thus allowing them to stay flexible with their assets moving forward.

