Fans can see Dan Campbell’s grit as coach of the Detroit Lions but Calvin Johnson saw firsthand his toughness as a player.

On FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” Kay Adams asked what Campbell was like as a teammate. The legendary Lions receiver recalled the times the former tight end played through torn labrums.

“He’s a soldier, you know. I don’t know if all the guys know man Dan was out there starting tight end in the NFL basically with one arm—he’s like Robocop out there. He had like a cast on his whole arm,” Johnson said. “He was still starting, he was still productive—that’s why he was playing. That just goes to show you what kind of man he was. He played through pain.”

Dan Campbell = RoboCop @calvinjohnsonjr just gifted @Lions Head Coach a fresh new nickname that only Megatron can give you! pic.twitter.com/D90MQsSPcl — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 16, 2023

Johnson said anytime you have a coach who was a player it’s a good thing, but he said he hopes Campbell’s squad knows just how tough he is.

“To see this guy grind it out through pain, it’s the utmost respect that your peers can really have for you when they see you grind through that,” Johnson said. “You don’t have to, you can sit out, but he didn’t do that.”

Megatron has been making the media rounds and often has great things to say about Campbell. Check out what he told the ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show’ here.

Extra clips from his interview with Kay Adams:

Toughest cornerback matchups:

Which receiver could break his single-season receiving record (and they better do it in 16 games):

"@JJettas2, @Real10jayy__...@CooperKupp if him and Stafford get back together"@calvinjohnsonjr tells @heykayadams who he believes could break his single season receiving record!



PS...they better do it in 16 games pic.twitter.com/v67UilvXJM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 16, 2023

This hurts.

