With most of the big signings out of the way and NFL free agency starting to slow down, we’re getting a clearer picture of how the Detroit Lions’ roster will look heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions had some pretty big holes to address and plenty of players to consider re-signing, and they were one of the most active teams in free agency early on. Right out of the gate, they re-signed Isaiah Buggs and Craig Reynolds, and not too long after that they spent big money on former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton. The CB position is where they focused most of their attention, but they also filled their need at running back by signing former Bears RB David Montgomery before letting Jamaal Williams go to the New Orleans Saints.

There are too many moves to list all at once, but if you’d like the full recap, you can check out our 2023 Detroit Lions free agency tracker where we have all the moves listed.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What’s your favorite signing during Lions free agency so far?

My answer: Signing Cameron Sutton to a three-year deal.

There are plenty of good deals to choose from and overall I think the Lions have had a very good free agency period so far. I will give an honorable mention to the David Montgomery signing, the Graham Glasgow signing, and re-signing John Cominsky to a team-friendly deal.

But I ultimately went with the Sutton signing because I believe it has the biggest impact on the team moving forward. If the Lions are serious about winning the division next year, they absolutely needed a starting veteran CB that they could rely on. I am still an advocate for using resources in the draft to add some extra, young talent to the CB room, but we couldn’t afford to rely on a rookie (or two) starting in our secondary heading into 2023.

Signing Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley not only gives the Lions extra help in the secondary, but it allows them the flexibility to bring along a rookie CB slowly if they start to struggle early, rather than throwing them into the fire.