Report: Detroit Lions re-signing C.J. Moore to a 2-year deal

The Detroit Lions have brought back a critical special teamer back into the fold. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions are re-signing C.J. Moore to a two-year deal, worth $4.5 million total with $3 million guaranteed.

Moore has been a core special teamer for the past four years in Detroit, playing at least 200 snaps on teams in each season. Last year, Moore was dealing with an injury and was released with an injury settlement at cutdowns. After his injury settlement expired he initially signed to the Houston Texans practice squad, but he eventually told his agent he wanted to be back with the Lions.

“I was literally telling my agent, ‘I want to come back to Detroit,’ because I know the type of confidence we have in this locker room,” Moore said, later adding:

“Coach Dan (Campbell) and (general manager) Brad (Holmes), they’re building something so special and it’s something that I want to be a part of. That’s really why I came back. You could feel it last year. We ended the season well and this season didn’t start off too well, but we’ve known it’s been here and it’s showing.”

Similarly, Moore tested the free agency market over the past week. On Friday, he reportedly visited the New England Patriots, who recently signed former Lions special teams ace Chris Board. However, it appears he wanted to return again to Detroit and will be here for the foreseeable future.

