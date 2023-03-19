Prior to NFL free agency beginning, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had everyone thinking that things would largely be quiet once again coming out of Allen Park. And if you were going off of how what he was saying and how he operated the last two off-seasons—I would have understood that thought process. However, with one week of free agency now in the books, Holmes has taken several big swings at revamping his roster for the 2023 season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the cornerback room was in need of a makeover, and that is just what Holmes has done. First, he took what is arguably his biggest swing in free agency since becoming the general manager in Detroit with his signing of cornerback Cameron Sutton. Shortly after that, Holmes would double-dip in the free agent corner class, this time opting to bring in Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year deal. In a matter of hours, the Lions went from having major question marks in their secondary, to having several of those questions answered.

Offensively, the Lions’ need list is seemingly much shorter—with a few areas needing replenishing before the 2023 season gets underway. Holmes made another splash in order to pair running back D’Andre Swift with another ball-carrier that can turn a normal run into a special one—signing free agent back David Montgomery to a three-year contract.

And in what was one of the more widely approved Lions’ roster moves in sometime, guard Graham Glasgow is now back in Detroit on a one-year deal.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which free agent signing will have the biggest on-field impact in 2023?

My answer: I really think Cameron Sutton’s impact on this roster is going to be really substantial, and it could happen on multiple fronts. Even if the Lions opt to use one of their first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on a cornerback, Sutton will likely draw the most difficult matchup on a weekly basis, and judging from how he carried himself during his initial press conference—should serve as a leader for a really young secondary.

What about you? Which free agent signing will have the biggest on-field impact in 2023? Let us know in the comments.