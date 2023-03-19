Lions players are going CRAZY after adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Just when you thought the Detroit Lions may quiet down following an active first wave of free agency, they closed the week with an emphatic exclamation point by agreeing to terms with former Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a one-year deal.

The move represents a dramatic overhaul of their secondary that struggled for the better part of the last two seasons. It’s entirely possible that the Lions’ Week 1 defensive lineup will feature three new cornerbacks: Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley on the outside and Gardner-Johnson at the nickel. With safety Tracy Walker hopefully returning from his torn Achilles and Kerby Joseph ideally taking a Year 2 jump from a solid rookie season, suddenly the Lions' secondary appears it could be a strength in 2023.

Lions fans were understandably going nuts on Sunday night amidst the Gardner-Johnson news, but fans weren’t the only ones going crazy. Lions players were also feeling pretty darn good about the move—and the entire offseason, for that matter.

Let’s take a look at their immediate reactions from Sunday night. We’ll keep adding to the list as the tweets and Instagram posts come in.

GATOR BOIIIIIIII in THE D!!!!!!! https://t.co/LMOUYk4Qf1 — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) March 20, 2023

We makin moves — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) March 20, 2023

Defensive Definitely Finna Go Crazy https://t.co/7wA5g6jZgb — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) March 20, 2023

Now that’s what I’m talking about that’s a dawg We just got on board!!!! Literally — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) March 20, 2023

And here’s some reaction from the man himself on social media.