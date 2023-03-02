Everyone is sick of the Aaron Rodgers saga, especially Detroit Lions fans, whom he has tormented for years. However, despite potentially souring his final game with the Packers, everyone in Detroit is still hopeful that he will make his way elsewhere — literally anywhere else — for the 2023 season.

Following his weird darkness retreat or whatever, Rodgers is apparently close to making a decision. As much fun as it is to watch the Green Bay fanbase squirm and try to convince themselves that everything will be ok, basically the whole football world is ready for this saga to finally come to a conclusion.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Where will Aaron Rodgers end up?

My answer: Retirement to me seems like a realistic choice for Rodgers. He clearly is considering moving on from football, and as good as he still is, this last season was certainly a fall from his peak. Rodgers is not a normal dude, and coming to this revelation in some random dark cabin makes sense.

If he is to continue, though, I think he might gravitate to New York. While the Raiders make the most sense on paper, it feels like he may want to end up where the lights are brightest just to make a final statement. Either way, both options seem much more likely to me than running it back with the Packers.

Your turn.