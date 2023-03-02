Last year, the NFL media got it wrong. Many had Liberty quarterback Malik Willis as a first-round talent capable of potentially even going in the top 10. With the superstar quarterbacks in the NFL possessing some of the similar traits Willis had shown, many believed there would be a team out there willing to gamble high draft capital on the developmental project.

But that’s not what ended up happening. Willis fell all the way to the third round of the draft, and his rookie season was predictably filled with learning moments and serious struggles.

Why did (most of) the media get it so wrong? Why couldn’t they read the tea leaves? And, more importantly, is the same thing happening with Florida’s Anthony Richardson this year?

That’s one of our big topics of discussion on this week’s midweek mailbag podcast with myself and Erik Schlitt. You can hear that discussion at the 29:35 mark of the podcast.

Other topics this week:

What roles will senior defensive assistant John Fox have on the team (2:15)?

Todd Wash’s exit (6:15)

Who is the successor for defensive coordinator? Do the Detroit Lions have one? (8:20)

Could Jeff Okudah rebound with a full offseason for the first time? (10:20)

Do any other positions other than QBs/WRs work out together in the offseason? (14:50)

Did Brad Holmes completely close the door on a quarterback in Round 1? (18:30)

Backup quarterback options in the draft and free agency (24:00)

Will the Lions play the compensatory pick game in free agency? (36:00)

Will the Lions make any big swings in free agency? (39:15)

