2023 NFL Combine drills Day 1 live results: Defensive line, linebackers

The 2023 NFL Combine finally begins its measurements and drills on Thursday. After a couple days of interviews with the media and teams, the defensive linemen and linebackers on hand at Indianapolis will take the field and go through all of the measurements for all the athletic testing numbers that you crave so much.

NFL Network will start their televised coverage at 3 p.m. ET and run through roughly 8 p.m. ET Thursday night. However, measurements are likely to come in well before they go live on television.

So to keep you up to date on all of Thursday’s information, we have a running Twitter list at the bottom of this post from the best NFL Draft media members (thanks to @ChrisWesseling for curating the list).

But to get you prepared for all of Thursday’s action, make sure you have read all of Erik Schlitt’s previews on the players to watch at the NFL Combine.

So with today’s focus on the defensive line and linebackers, these articles are must-read before watching the action:

Enjoy Day 1 of the NFL Combine drills