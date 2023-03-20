A growing number of people think the Detroit Lions have what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl, including one NFL Network analyst.

The Good Morning Football crew, as they often do, posed a question to the group: Based on this offseason and free agency so far, which team do you think has all the pieces to make it to the Super Bowl next season?

“I’m going to say this and I’m going to say this with my chest out — I’m talking about the Detroit Lions,” said Kyle Brandt. “Screw it. The Detroit Lions. I’ll tell you why. Last year, I’ll say it again, at the end of the regular season they were a top-five team in the entire NFL. Top five — NFC, AFC.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve noticed the Lions are making move after move in free agency. The GMFB analyst points to some of the more notable signings as evidence Detroit is not messing around.

“David Montgomery is a really good running back — they got him. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is the difference maker. You tellin’ me he’s not going to be out there getting in people’s ear holes, making plays? They were very good at the end of last year, they’ll be very good in a division that now loses the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life,” Brandt said.

Brandt also pointed to the existing roster as proof you can expect the unexpected from Detroit this season, calling Jared Goff a steady hand behind center.

“They’ve got draft picks, they’re going to get better. They’ve got a coach. They’ve got an atmosphere. They’ve got everything. The Detroit Lions — ready for some team that’s going to be like holy bleep, this team’s in the Super Bowl? The Lions. That’s my answer and I’m sticking to it,” he concluded.

If Brad Holmes continues on the path he’s on, I expect we’ll be seeing a lot more of this following the draft.

And onto the rest of your notes.

It’s been really cool watching all the Lions players get excited over the new additions.

How has an active free agency affected how the Lions will draft? The 33rd Team scouting team believes they’ll trade the sixth overall pick for two picks from the Atlanta Falcons, and still grab the cornerback many mocks have suggested they should get.

“What better way for Motown to further demand the spotlight than by juicing up the QB spot? Jared Goff is well-liked but easily expendable.” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin thinks the Lions should go for Lamar Jackson.

Tracy Walker over on Twitter with some fiery words just days after posting an impressive workout video showing he may be back to full health.

I’ve been a underdog all my life soo keep ‼️ — Tracy Walker #21 (@TracyWalkerIII) March 20, 2023