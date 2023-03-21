The Detroit Lions have announced all of their 2023 free agency signings, but the contract numbers from the final few are still trickling in. Recently, the contract of defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Moore were made public and we’re here to break them down for you.

Let’s get started with the high-profile free agent from San Francisco.

Emmanuel Moseley, 1-year, $4.3M ($2M guaranteed)

Contract verified by OverTheCap.com, visual by Erik Schlitt

This is a pretty straightforward one-year deal with an additional voided year to help spread out the prorated bonus cap hit over two seasons. That $2M total cap hit is the only guaranteed money on Moseley’s contract.

Moseley is currently recovering from an ACL injury, which is why there is so little guaranteed money on his deal, and it is likely the driving force behind the incorporation of game bonuses. Moseley can earn up to $1M if he is active all 17 games in 2023, but the Lions only incur a likely-to-be-earned (LTBE) cap hit in 2023 of just under $300,000 because he only played five games last season. If Moseley does earn his game bonuses in their entirety, the Lions will take on the remaining bonus cap hit in 2024.

C.J. Moore, 2-year, $4.5M ($3M guaranteed)

Contract verified by OverTheCap.com, visual by Erik Schlitt

After being cut last season with an injury settlement, Moore returned to the Lions, held down key roles on special teams, and is being rewarded for his efforts. While Moore’s cap hit in 2023 is reasonable, he has $3M in guarantees ($1.1M base in 2023, $500,000 base in 2024, and $1.4M in prorated bonus). With more due in guarantees than what his cap hit is in 2023, it indicates Moore is destined for the 53-man roster, as it would cost the team more to cut him than to keep him.