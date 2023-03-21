Detroit Lions free agency Week 1 recap: Breaking down every move

Worries about what the Detroit Lions would or would not spend in NFL free agency were put to bed when the team swooped in on their third defensive back signing, bringing in former Philadelphia Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson. By that point, Detroit had completely overhauled their cornerback corps, which enters 2023 in a radically different spot on paper than where they were during the season.

It’s been the focus of a free agency that has seen the Lions active and aggressive on the market. While it’s one thing to win the offseason in March, Detroit has also avoided any blockbuster splashes, continuing to build the team they hope can build upon 2022’s promise.

On this episode of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we break down how the first week of free agency played out. We give some special attention to cornerbacks in particular, given the signings of Gardener-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton. We also discuss where this puts Jeff Okudah heading into the offseason and looking towards any particular camp battles.

We also discuss what happened with RB Jamaal Williams, and why the team decided to pull the trigger on David Montgomery as a potential replacement. While Williams may have spoke about a rift between the Lions and himself when he arrived in New Orleans, the truth of the matter seems to lie with how the pace of the market went this year, and we try to explain what was at the heart of it.

We leave no stone unturned as we continue through the rest of the Lions’ moves, so this is a jam-packed episode. Thank you for your continued support of PODcast in this offseason.

