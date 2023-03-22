When we last looked at the Detroit Lions’ 2023 Vegas odds, the team looked like a prime breakout candidate for the upcoming season. The Lions had the 10th best Super Bowl odds and were clear favorites to win the NFC North.

After the Lions had a very active week of free agency, Vegas odds are even more in their favor, and now we are deep into uncharted territories. As of March 22, the Lions have the eighth best odds to win Super Bowl 2024. Here’s a look at the current odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Chiefs: +600 (previously: +550)

49ers: +700 (+700)

Bills: +850 (+550)

Eagles: +850 (+1000)

Bengals: +900 (+1000)

Jets: +1400 (+4000)

Cowboys: +1400 (+1200)

Lions +2500 (+3500)

Dolphins +2500 (+4000)

Chargers +2500 (+2500)

Ravens +2500 (+2800)

Broncos +2500 (+4000)

The Lions have been NFC North favorites pretty much the entire offseason—and especially after it became clear Aaron Rodgers had played his last game with the Green Bay Packers. With the Lions ascending, the Packers resetting, the Vikings losing plenty of assets and the Chicago Bears still far behind, the Lions have extended their Vegas “lead” in the division. Take a look at the latest NFC North odds:

Lions +160

Vikings +275

Bears +300

Packers +400

It’s a beautiful thing to see the Lions in first and the Packers in last. Of course, odds are just odds and not necessarily reality. But can you remember such at time in which expectations were this high for Detroit? Because I sure can’t.