Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is, as the kids would say, “in his villain era.” Entering last offseason, the Lions had a barren cupboard at wide receiver, and Brad Holmes turned it into one of the team’s strongest positions. This offseason, the Lions had more questions than answers in their defensive backfield after a rocky, injury-riddled season in the secondary. Brad Holmes dove in headfirst, and that is arguably the most exciting position group on the entire roster now, and we haven’t even reached the draft.

Question of the day: Which Detroit Lions defensive back are you most excited to watch this year?

There are so many to choose from. Cameron Sutton is as talented as they come, and he’s likely going to put on a show from the slot that we haven’t seen since Justin “one-punch” Coleman. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a feisty, physical nickel/safety who isn’t afraid of any opponent and makes that as clear with his attitude as he does with his play. Emmanuel Moseley is an uber-talented outside corner who supposedly functions as a CB1 when healthy. All of that means Jerry Jacobs can compete to be CB2 without being forced into bearing the burden of a CB1, and Jeff Okudah can take things as they come and play to his strengths. Oh, and the Lions return two very good safeties in Tracy Walker and Kerby Joseph.

In short, the Lions defensive backs are going to be fun to watch in 2023.

My answer: It’s hard for me to justify anyone but Gardner-Johnson. Everyone I just mentioned is a talented player, but none of them bring the attitude and instigative behavior that Gardner-Johnson does. He loves to get in his opponent’s head. That may eventually lead to a 15-yard penalty, but if that’s the cost of putting on a show, then hand me my popcorn.

Gardner-Johnson is already a top tier defensive back, but surrounding him with so much talent will only elevate him further, and with that, his trash talking abilities. That’s the guy I want to watch play in 2023.

Which Lions defensive back are you most excited to watch? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts.