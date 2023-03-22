When Detroit Lions’ principal owner Sheila Hamp decided to pull the plug on the last regime, she seemed to have a very specific vision in mind for the future of the organization. For too long had there been massive divides between various parts of the franchise. Clearly drawn lines in the sand between the business and football sides of the operation. Hamp wanted to do away with those divisions and build a front office that thrived on collaboration and communication.

And one of her first orders of business prior to beginning the search for new leadership? Convincing former Lions legend Chris Spielman to leave his cushy commentating job with Fox, and come back to Detroit to help finally get this thing right. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News spoke with Spielman to get more details on his roles within the team has more on Spielman’s roles, and how is he is more than happy to fulfill whatever the day may call for.

From aiding in the leadership search that ended with general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell being hired, to teaching Ford Field employees more about the game of football in a literal Football 101 class—Spielman does it all for the Lions.

“I just want to be all things to all people,” Spielman said of his ever-changing responsibilities. “That’s the goal.”

Much has been made about the Lions lately and their new-found culture that has been built over the last two seasons, and it all starts at the top. The Lions’ leadership has set the tone and standard from the very beginning and with someone like Spielman on staff, you begin to realize just how much the mood around Allen Park has changed.

There is so much more about what Spielman does within the organization—from scouting to being a scout-team linebacker to learning more about the salary cap—so you need to check out Rogers’ excellent story here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks Brad Holmes deserves an A or A-plus for his first two drafts in Detroit. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more on how year three could be his biggest decision yet.

Mel Kiper: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes deserves A or A-plus for first two drafts; Jalen Carter decision could away in Year 3 https://t.co/BxEj9K8WBs via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 22, 2023

Kyle Meinke of MLive takes a look at what has happened for the Lions thus far in free agency.

A lot has happened since free agency opened last week, and the Lions are drawing a lot of (deserved) praise. A look at all the comings and goings, and what it means for Detroit heading into the draft https://t.co/j1ZZ1ZOxiv — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 22, 2023

Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com takes a look at the journey that led Graham Glasgow back to Detroit.

"Glasgow sees the #Lions as a young football team ready to take off that features an offensive line room that is one of the best in the league."@ttwentyman on Graham Glasgow's journey back to Detroit. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 22, 2023

Happy birthday to Lions’ fan Keegan-Michael Key.

And another happy birthday to Lions’ legend Luther Elliss. Dude was an absolute monster in Madden 2000.