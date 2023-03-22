The Detroit Lions are bringing back linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. According to a tweet from his agent, Reeves-Maybin has agreed to terms on a contract that will bring him back to Detroit. As of Wednesday night, the terms have not been released publicly.

Originally a fourth-round pick from the Lions in 2017, Reeves-Maybin enjoyed a somewhat successful five-year run with Detroit, starting only 14 games but being a standout on special teams for his entire career with the Lions. In 2021—the first year of the Dan Campbell era—he was even named special teams captain for the team.

However, after that season, Reeves-Maybin was a free agent and the Lions likely couldn’t afford to keep him. He signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Houston Texans—a significant raise from the one-year, $2.4 million deal he had signed with Detroit the year before.

Houston released Reeves-Maybin just a week ago after one season in which he played 390 special teams snaps for the Texans, third most on the team.

In Detroit, he’s an easy replacement for Chris Board, who signed a significant two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Patriots last week. With Reeves-Maybin on board, here’s a look at the linebacker currently under contract for 2023: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Anthony Pittman, and Reeves-Maybin

Back in 2022, Pride of Detroit wrote a free agent profile on Reeves-Maybin asking if the Lions should re-sign him and an overwhelming 92 percent of fans said the Lions should get a deal done. Now the fans get what they want, but just a year later.

