The secret is out on the Detroit Lions, as the betting markets continue to consider them the favorite to win the 2023 NFC North. At +160 odds, though, this corresponds to under a 40 percent chance, meaning the outcome is far from certain. It is still a big deal to be considered the favorite, but the Lions will have to earn it to finally win the division.

While odds are that Detroit does not end up taking the North, it is not exactly clear who the biggest threat would be. Both the Vikings and Bears could make a case, and while the Packers are not the same without Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay will always cause some concern for Lions fans until they finally make it over the hump.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who is the Lions’ biggest threat in the NFC North?

My answer: As bad as it feels to say it, if the Lions do not take advantage of this opportunity, it sure seems like Chicago could. The Bears made the smart move with the first-overall pick, loading up on additional draft selections and a proven young receiver in D.J. Moore. Add in a growing Justin Fields, and there are some real building blocks here.

If Chicago does need another year or two, then the answer would be the Vikings (who Vegas considers the second-most likely at this time). Minnesota probably has a limited ceiling, but there are enough pieces and enough history to indicate this team could win the division. The Vikings appear to be moving in the wrong direction, but that may not hurt them just yet in 2023.

Your turn.