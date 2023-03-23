Lions GM Brad Holmes to attend Alabama pro day: 15 prospect to watch

According to a report from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, the Detroit Lions are one of 12 teams who will be sending their general manager to Alabama’s pro day, which will be televised at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN’s SEC Network and NFL Network.

Alabama has several draftable prospects in this year's class, including two players in contention to be drafted at the very top of the class: quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson. Beyond those two, there are 13 other prospects that will be working out, as well as two former players (wide receiver Slade Bolden and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker).

Let’s take a look at some of the prospects Holmes and company may be scouting.

Projected Top 5 prospects

QB Bryce Young — in contention to be the first player picked

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. — in contention to be the first defensive player picked

Projected top 50

DB Brian Branch — a tremendous slot defensive back who could be in consideration at pick No. 18

RB Jahmyr Gibbs — an elite speed back, could be the second running back taken in the draft

Projected top 100

CB Eli Ricks —underrated press corner who Pride of Detroit’s Alex Reno projected as a second round pick in his 2023 cornerback rankings

S Jordan Battle — a traditional safety that may end up being too rich for the Lions

Fringe Day 2/3

LB Henry To’oto’o — Off-the-ball linebacker with limited athleticism

DT Byron Young — standard long Bama defensive tackle who is scheme versatile

LT Tyler Steen — likely a swing tackle at the NFL level

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr. — Power right guard who can live in the Lions' gap scheme

The rest of the group

The remaining five prospects in attendance, TE Cam Latu, DT DJ Dale, S DeMarcco Hellams, LB Jaylen Moody, LG Kendall Randolph are all expected to land somewhere on Day 3 or potentially go undrafted.