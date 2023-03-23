Cam Newton may be what the Detroit Lions need right now, according to one CBS Sports analyst.

The former quarterback is preparing to return to the NFL after going unsigned in 2022. He’s apparently “open and available” to teams interested in signing him, his brother told the Associated Press.

At 34 years old, he has an extensive history of injuries, but CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin writes: “Still, he’s remained a solid rushing threat when healthy — you simply can’t teach his size (6-5, 245) — and there’s always a need for quality QB insurance across the league.”

Now Benjamin says Newton would be the No. 2 wherever he ends up and will likely have a modest salary, but when evaluating six potential landing spots for the former MVP and Pro Bowler, he determined Detroit may be one of them. His first argument is Newton may be a culture fit. I don’t need to remind you the Lions pride themselves on being a tough, gritty, hard working squad.

“Dan Campbell likes him some tough guys with spunk, and Newton is precisely that,” he said.

His second argument is that the Lions simply don’t have anybody else under contract. Last year’s backup Nate Sudfeld is an unrestricted free agent and still remains unsigned. He’d likely want to come back and the cost would be nominal, but do the Lions want someone a bit more experienced as they make a real go at taking the NFC North and beyond this season? Benjamin thinks so.

“Perhaps another big splash is coming in the draft, but unless the Lions really shoot for the stars and pursue, say, Lamar Jackson, they could still use proven insurance as they prepare for a playoff bid,” he writes.

Thoughts? Can’t wait to hear ‘em.

And onto the rest of your notes.

