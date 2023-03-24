Breaking down Lions CB Cameron Sutton’s game: ‘He does everything’

The Detroit Lions made it clear early on in free agency that they weren’t messing around this year. As soon as the negotiating period opened up, the Lions made an aggressive play for Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

The Steelers liked Sutton. They liked him a lot. They had entered negotiations with Sutton weeks before. Steelers general manager Omar Khan said, “we love and think very highly of Cam.”

But the Lions apparently loved Sutton just as much and put their money where their mouth was. Just a couple hours into the negotiating period, the Lions and Sutton had agreed upon a three-year, $33 million deal with a whopping $22.5 million guaranteed.

Steelers nation was in shock. Many assumed he would be back in Pittsburgh. Most thought the Lions’ terms were relatively reasonable.

So to break down what happened in free agency and help us understand everything about Cameron Sutton: the person, player, and versatile weapon, we chatted for 30 minutes with Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) of Steelers Now. Here are some of the topics we chat about:

His first reaction when the signing went down (2:30)

Why didn’t the Steelers re-sign him? (5:30)

Who is Cameron Sutton off the field? (8:00)

Can Sutton be CB1? (10:45)

Where is his comfort zone? Man or Zone? Press or off-coverage? (14:10)

Favorite plays from Sutton (18:00)

Favorite off-field moments of Sutton (23:00)

His overall grade for the Lions’ signing (26:45)

Check out the entire episode below: