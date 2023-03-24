Only a few months ago, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was considered a lock to go in the top of the draft. Prior to the trade with the Carolina Panthers, there was legitimate buzz around Carter going number one overall to the Chicago Bears. So for teams like the Detroit Lions sitting at sixth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could likely only dream of adding a player like Carter to their roster. However, after recent developments surrounding Carter off the field, there are now decent odds that the All-American defensive tackle could still be on the board when the Lions pick at six.

Even though most are well aware of the situation surrounding Carter, let’s set the table a bit here. On March 16, 2023—Carter accepted a plea deal in response to his arrest stemming from January 15 charges of racing and reckless driving from an incident that ended with the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. He will serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service, and complete a driving course.

While all of this was taking place on the legal side of things for Carter, he subsequently turned in a pro day that left the draft community buzzing. He weighed in at nine pounds heavier than his playing weight in Athens, and after opting not to work out for teams at the NFL combine in Indianapolis—failed to finish position drills at Georgia’s pro day.

The difficult position evaluators now find themselves in is this—how much stock do they put into a few bad months for someone who is not even 22 years old yet? By all accounts, Carter is well-liked by coaches and teammates alike. And despite the recent error in his ways, he has two years of tape as the best player on the top-rated defense in America.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Would you support the Lions drafting Jalen Carter?

My answer: If Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes, coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the leadership in place feels comfortable with drafting Carter—then I am all for it.

Yes, it is a risk. But if we are going to constantly talk about the culture in Allen Park, then the Lions need to eventually walk-the-walk, too. This is why the Lions’ brass opted to build this thing for the long haul. They took the time to install a proper foundation—free of cracks and imperfections. That way, once this glorious new house is built, it will hold and stand up to the test of time.

This is part of the reason Campbell’s ability to assemble a staff has been so widely celebrated. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is someone who seems to be unanimously respected in NFL circles. We have seen through free agency that players now want to come to Detroit. He has established veterans on his defense like safety Tracy Walker, cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, and even young ascending players like defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, to help set the tone.

If Carter is going to right the ship and succeed in the NFL, it will likely be due to him landing in the right situation. Somewhere he can learn to be a pro. Do the right things on a daily basis. Get back on the path that once had him in talks of going number one overall.

What about you? Would you support Carter coming to Detroit? Let us know in the comments.