Detroit Lions re-sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions have finally made a move at backup quarterback, and it’s a familiar one. The team announced on Friday morning that they have re-signed last year’s backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Deal terms were not announced.

Sudfeld was added at the end of the preseason after Detroit’s camp battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle resulted in both players getting cut. Sudfeld would only make two game appearances for the Lions in 2022, both kneel-down opportunities to seal the game.

This offseason, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that the Lions were going to be more focused on fixing their backup quarterback situation, and in the process, he gave Sudfeld a small compliment.

“We don’t have a lot behind (Jared Goff),” Holmes said. “We were kinda sliding into home plate at the very end of training camp trying to find a backup quarterback. (We were) able to get Nate Sudfeld, and (he) did a nice job for us, but we’ve had these open, transparent conversations about—we’re happy with Jared, he’s our starter, but we need to add some pieces in that room overall.”

Sudfeld brings familiarity with the Lions offense and a veteran presence, as he’s now entering his eighth season of professional football. However, Holmes’ quote certainly seems to suggest that the Lions are planning to add more backup competition to the room this offseason. That likely means you should expect to add another quarterback in the draft or later in free agency—potentially still both.

Follow along with all of the Detroit Lions 2023 offseason moves with our free agency tracker, and keep up to date on all the rumors here.