The Detroit Lions offseason is humming along. With the first waves of free agency over, we’re now barreling toward the draft, where the Lions have two first-round picks.

But we’re not that far off from actual football activities either. The XFL and USFL will fill up the time for actual games, but the Lions will be taking the field in their own right in just a couple of weeks.

On Friday, evening the NFL announced the offseason program dates for all 32 teams, and the Lions are about three weeks away from getting things kicked off. Here’s a look at the schedule of things ahead for Detroit:

First day of offseason workouts: Monday, April 17

OTA workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

For the first day, teams are only allowed to conduct Phase 1 of offseason workouts, which mainly consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehab. After two weeks of Phase 1, teams are then permitted to do walkthroughs and positional drills, permitted that they are not offense vs. defense and there is no contract.

Phase 3 is the OTAs, where teams are allowed to do 7-on-7s, 9-on-7s, and even 11-on-11s, but no physical contact between players is permitted still. Mandatory Minicamp is also included in Phase 3.

The Lions will also hold a rookie minicamp at some point. Teams have the option to pick between a three-day stretch during the weekends of May 5-8 and May 12-15. That decision has yet to have been made for Detroit.

Dates for training camp, too, are not out yet, but those practices typically take place at the end of July. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with that information comes out. For other important Lions offseason dates, check out our 2023 NFL offseason calendar here.