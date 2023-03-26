 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson already flashing his personality, swagger

The new Lions defensive back is going to be a fun one to watch in 2023.

By Andrew Kato
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Our readers are familiar with the rave free agency reviews from analysts and players talking about Brad Holmes’ secondary makeover this offseason. Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley are both fine players, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson really put this free agent class over the top. Not only is he an amazing player on the field, it looks like he’ll be a delight off the field as well.

After the team’s media folks featured Gardner-Johnson with a highlight reel we noted on Thursday, the self-proclaimed “best nickel corner in the NFL” (which is actually kind of a big deal) was this week’s featured guest on Tim Twentyman’s podcast Twentyman in the Huddle. Right off the bat, Gardner-Johnson joked to the host that the podcast name was a penalty flag for too many men on the field, so you know it was a fun interview.

Twentyman brought up the art of the trash talk, and although I recalled hearing about it I did not realize Gardner-Johnson is very much at home with the right team in that respect as well. One of the most amazing Gardner-Johnson stories is how he baited Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims into an incredibly stupid penalty (which got Wims ejected) and set up a crucial interception for the Saints defense back in 2020. I highly recommend taking a look at a Twitter thread by Evan Saacks that breaks it all down because it is such entertaining reading.

Obviously there is a particular anime fan in New Orleans I’m going to miss, but my goodness Gardner-Johnson has such confidence, swagger, and humor that he’s going to be so much fun to follow. I mean, look at him smirking at Tom Brady back in 2021 after the future hall of fame quarterback was stripped of the ball on a scramble:

The second fun video that went up on the team’s official YouTube channel for the weekend was Friday’s Notecard Questions with C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Again, from the hilarious interviews he’s done in his career with other teams, we know “Ceedy Deuce” most definitely keeps it real. Now, to understand his answer to the question “If you weren’t a football player, what would you be,” just check out the man’s custom chains (for example, this magnificent one in an interview after a game against Tampa Bay); he knows the business!

You can see the whole thing in all its glory on the team’s YouTube channel. I particularly loved how most of his favorite TV shows growing up were cartoons and that he’s very much into video games. Take a look and get acquainted with one of our newest Detroit Lions. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • I am a sucker for Lego, but holy cow this is incredible:

  • The team paid tribute to the passing of a beloved member of the Detroit media:

