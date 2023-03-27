2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft: Pairings, deadlines

We have made our selections for the general managers of our 2023 NFL Community Mock Draft. Thank you to everyone who entered and signed up. I had to make some tough calls, as we had a ridiculous amount of people who signed up. Unfortunately, I couldn’t give a spot to every active community member, but I tried my hardest.
If you have been selected to be a part of this mock draft, you should already have an email from me. If you see yourself on this list, but do not have an email from me, check your spam folder. If you still don’t see the email, contact me immediately either in the comment section below or via email.
Of the 28 people selected, I was able to pair 25 of them with one of the teams on their preferred list. Below is a list of everyone who has been selected, and the expected due date of your pick. Below that are instructions on how the Community Mock Draft will work (you should already have an email with most of this information).
2023 Community Mock Draft schedule, pairings
|Pick #
|Team
|General manager
|Deadline for pick (Eastern Time)
|Pick #
|Team
|General manager
|Deadline for pick (Eastern Time)
|1
|Panthers
|BigJShaky
|Tuesday, March 28, 6 a.m.
|2
|Texans
|katmandoo122
|Tuesday, March 28, 12 p.m.
|3
|Cardinals
|Cmonstar
|Tuesday, March 28, 5 p.m.
|4
|Colts
|Beerhero
|Wednesday, March 29, 6 a.m.
|5
|Seahakws
|Kevster
|Wednesday, March 29, 12 p.m.
|6
|Lions
|Erik Schlitt
|Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m.
|7
|Raiders
|Popcornstadium
|Thursday March 30, 6 a.m.
|8
|Falcons
|nrs001
|Thursday March 30, 12 p.m.
|9
|Bears
|Levy's Beard
|Thursday March 30, 5 p.m.
|10
|Eagles
|Sprtn66
|Friday March 31, 6 a.m.
|11
|Titans
|Twon82
|Friday March 31, 12 p.m.
|12
|Texans
|katmandoo122
|Friday March 31, 5 p.m.
|13
|Jets
|Presde34
|Saturday April 1, 6 a.m.
|14
|Patriots
|tjwGOblue
|Saturday April 1, 12 p.m.
|15
|Packers
|Hunt Baker
|Saturday April 1, 5 p.m.
|16
|Commanders
|CoachingExpert
|Sunday April 2, 6 a.m.
|17
|Steelers
|ButCanHePlayDT
|Sunday April 2, 12 p.m.
|18
|Lions
|Erik Schlitt
|Sunday April 2, 5 p.m.
|19
|Buccaneers
|JackH
|Monday, April 3, 6 a.m.
|20
|Seahakws
|Kevster
|Monday, April 3, 12 p.m.
|21
|Chargers
|Staff9MVP
|Monday, April 3, 5 p.m.
|22
|Ravens
|Onlythelions
|Tuesday April 4, 6 a.m.
|23
|Vikings
|Erwin_NCL
|Tuesday April 4, 12 p.m.
|24
|Jaguars
|Jerrydlux
|Tuesday April 4, 5 p.m.
|25
|Giants
|big.al
|Wednesday April 5, 6 a.m.
|26
|Cowboys
|1951Lion
|Wednesday April 5, 12 p.m.
|27
|Bills
|Justwinginit
|Wednesday April 5, 5 p.m.
|28
|Bengals
|MaizeAndBlueWahoo
|Thursday April 6, 6 a.m.
|29
|Saints
|GM in exile
|Thursday April 6, 5 p.m.
|30
|Eagles
|Sprtn66
|Friday April 7, 6 a.m.
|31
|Chiefs
|Kudos
|Friday April 7, 12 p.m.
|ROUND 2
|32
|Steelers
|ButCanHePlayDT
|Friday April 7, 5 p.m.
|33
|Texans
|katmandoo122
|Saturday April 8, 6 a.m.
|34
|Cardinals
|Cmonstar
|Saturday April 8, 12 p.m.
|35
|Colts
|Beerhero
|Saturday April 8, 5 p.m.
|36
|Rams
|jjones164
|Sunday April 9, 6 a.m.
|37
|Seahawks
|Kevster
|Sunday April 9, 12 p.m.
|38
|Raiders
|Popcornstadium
|Sunday April 9, 5 p.m.
|39
|Panthers
|BigJShaky
|Monday, April 10, 6 a.m.
|40
|Saints
|GM in exile
|Monday, April 10, 12 p.m.
|41
|Titans
|Twon82
|Monday, April 10, 5 p.m.
|42
|Jets
|Presde34
|Tuesday April 11, 6 a.m.
|43
|Jets
|Presde34
|Tuesday April 11, 12 p.m.
|44
|Falcons
|nrs001
|Tuesday April 11, 5 p.m.
|45
|Packers
|Hunt Baker
|Wednesday April 12, 6 a.m.
|46
|Patriots
|tjwGOblue
|Wednesday April 12, 12 p.m.
|47
|Commanders
|CoachingExpert
|Wednesday April 12, 5 p.m.
|48
|Lions
|Erik Schlitt
|Thursday April 13, 6 a.m.
|49
|Steelers
|ButCanHePlayDT
|Thursday April 13, 12 p.m.
|50
|Buccaneers
|JackH
|Thursday April 13, 5 p.m.
|51
|Dolphins
|Workdontstop
|Friday April 14, 6 a.m.
|52
|Seahawks
|Kevster
|Friday April 14, 12 p.m.
|53
|Bears
|Levy's Beard
|Friday April 14, 5 p.m.
|54
|Chargers
|Staff9MVP
|Saturday April 15, 6 a.m.
|55
|Lions
|Erik Schlitt
|Saturday April 15, 12 p.m.
|56
|Jaguars
|Jerrydlux
|Saturday April 15, 5 p.m.
|57
|Giants
|big.al
|Sunday April 16, 6 a.m.
|58
|Cowboys
|1951Lion
|Sunday April 16, 12 p.m.
|59
|Bills
|Justwinginit
|Sunday April 16, 5 p.m.
|60
|Bengals
|MaizeAndBlueWahoo
|Monday, April 17, 6 a.m.
|61
|Bears
|Levy's Beard
|Monday, April 17, 12 p.m.
|62
|Eagles
|Sprtn66
|Monday, April 17, 5 p.m.
|63
|Chiefs
|Kudos
|Tuesday April 18, 6 a.m.
How the Community Mock Draft works
- If you’re in the above group, you will get an email from me when you are on the clock. The email will include a list of all the players selected prior to your pick and a relative deadline for your selection.
- When you get this email, send me your pick ASAP. To get the draft moving along as quickly as possible, I need your pick before your write-up. So as soon as you decide, please send me an email back, and then get working on your write-up.
- Your write-up should be sent shortly thereafter and should be no longer than 300 words.
- Please do research on your own team, but don’t let it hold up the rest of the draft. For example, when you’re on the clock, don’t go over to your team’s website and hold a poll for your pick. That process could take over 24 hours, and you shouldn’t be waiting that long to make your pick. If everyone took 24 hours, we wouldn’t finish this on time. Do your research BEFORE you’re on the clock.
- If you need to bow out of your GM responsibilities, email me immediately. We have plenty of commenters on standby if you can’t pick.
- Please do not reveal any of your picks before they are posted on the website. That takes the fun out of it.
- When we get to the second round, I only need your pick. There will be no individual writeups.
As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to me ASAP. The draft is already underway, so if I need to make any changes I need to know now.
Let’s get this thing started! Happy drafting!
