2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft: Pairings, deadlines

We have made our selections for the general managers of our 2023 NFL Community Mock Draft. Thank you to everyone who entered and signed up. I had to make some tough calls, as we had a ridiculous amount of people who signed up. Unfortunately, I couldn’t give a spot to every active community member, but I tried my hardest.

If you have been selected to be a part of this mock draft, you should already have an email from me. If you see yourself on this list, but do not have an email from me, check your spam folder. If you still don’t see the email, contact me immediately either in the comment section below or via email.

Of the 28 people selected, I was able to pair 25 of them with one of the teams on their preferred list. Below is a list of everyone who has been selected, and the expected due date of your pick. Below that are instructions on how the Community Mock Draft will work (you should already have an email with most of this information).

2023 Community Mock Draft schedule, pairings Pick # Team General manager Deadline for pick (Eastern Time) Pick # Team General manager Deadline for pick (Eastern Time) 1 Panthers BigJShaky Tuesday, March 28, 6 a.m. 2 Texans katmandoo122 Tuesday, March 28, 12 p.m. 3 Cardinals Cmonstar Tuesday, March 28, 5 p.m. 4 Colts Beerhero Wednesday, March 29, 6 a.m. 5 Seahakws Kevster Wednesday, March 29, 12 p.m. 6 Lions Erik Schlitt Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. 7 Raiders Popcornstadium Thursday March 30, 6 a.m. 8 Falcons nrs001 Thursday March 30, 12 p.m. 9 Bears Levy's Beard Thursday March 30, 5 p.m. 10 Eagles Sprtn66 Friday March 31, 6 a.m. 11 Titans Twon82 Friday March 31, 12 p.m. 12 Texans katmandoo122 Friday March 31, 5 p.m. 13 Jets Presde34 Saturday April 1, 6 a.m. 14 Patriots tjwGOblue Saturday April 1, 12 p.m. 15 Packers Hunt Baker Saturday April 1, 5 p.m. 16 Commanders CoachingExpert Sunday April 2, 6 a.m. 17 Steelers ButCanHePlayDT Sunday April 2, 12 p.m. 18 Lions Erik Schlitt Sunday April 2, 5 p.m. 19 Buccaneers JackH Monday, April 3, 6 a.m. 20 Seahakws Kevster Monday, April 3, 12 p.m. 21 Chargers Staff9MVP Monday, April 3, 5 p.m. 22 Ravens Onlythelions Tuesday April 4, 6 a.m. 23 Vikings Erwin_NCL Tuesday April 4, 12 p.m. 24 Jaguars Jerrydlux Tuesday April 4, 5 p.m. 25 Giants big.al Wednesday April 5, 6 a.m. 26 Cowboys 1951Lion Wednesday April 5, 12 p.m. 27 Bills Justwinginit Wednesday April 5, 5 p.m. 28 Bengals MaizeAndBlueWahoo Thursday April 6, 6 a.m. 29 Saints GM in exile Thursday April 6, 5 p.m. 30 Eagles Sprtn66 Friday April 7, 6 a.m. 31 Chiefs Kudos Friday April 7, 12 p.m. ROUND 2 32 Steelers ButCanHePlayDT Friday April 7, 5 p.m. 33 Texans katmandoo122 Saturday April 8, 6 a.m. 34 Cardinals Cmonstar Saturday April 8, 12 p.m. 35 Colts Beerhero Saturday April 8, 5 p.m. 36 Rams jjones164 Sunday April 9, 6 a.m. 37 Seahawks Kevster Sunday April 9, 12 p.m. 38 Raiders Popcornstadium Sunday April 9, 5 p.m. 39 Panthers BigJShaky Monday, April 10, 6 a.m. 40 Saints GM in exile Monday, April 10, 12 p.m. 41 Titans Twon82 Monday, April 10, 5 p.m. 42 Jets Presde34 Tuesday April 11, 6 a.m. 43 Jets Presde34 Tuesday April 11, 12 p.m. 44 Falcons nrs001 Tuesday April 11, 5 p.m. 45 Packers Hunt Baker Wednesday April 12, 6 a.m. 46 Patriots tjwGOblue Wednesday April 12, 12 p.m. 47 Commanders CoachingExpert Wednesday April 12, 5 p.m. 48 Lions Erik Schlitt Thursday April 13, 6 a.m. 49 Steelers ButCanHePlayDT Thursday April 13, 12 p.m. 50 Buccaneers JackH Thursday April 13, 5 p.m. 51 Dolphins Workdontstop Friday April 14, 6 a.m. 52 Seahawks Kevster Friday April 14, 12 p.m. 53 Bears Levy's Beard Friday April 14, 5 p.m. 54 Chargers Staff9MVP Saturday April 15, 6 a.m. 55 Lions Erik Schlitt Saturday April 15, 12 p.m. 56 Jaguars Jerrydlux Saturday April 15, 5 p.m. 57 Giants big.al Sunday April 16, 6 a.m. 58 Cowboys 1951Lion Sunday April 16, 12 p.m. 59 Bills Justwinginit Sunday April 16, 5 p.m. 60 Bengals MaizeAndBlueWahoo Monday, April 17, 6 a.m. 61 Bears Levy's Beard Monday, April 17, 12 p.m. 62 Eagles Sprtn66 Monday, April 17, 5 p.m. 63 Chiefs Kudos Tuesday April 18, 6 a.m.

How the Community Mock Draft works

If you’re in the above group, you will get an email from me when you are on the clock. The email will include a list of all the players selected prior to your pick and a relative deadline for your selection. When you get this email, send me your pick ASAP. To get the draft moving along as quickly as possible, I need your pick before your write-up. So as soon as you decide, please send me an email back, and then get working on your write-up. Your write-up should be sent shortly thereafter and should be no longer than 300 words. Please do research on your own team, but don’t let it hold up the rest of the draft. For example, when you’re on the clock, don’t go over to your team’s website and hold a poll for your pick. That process could take over 24 hours, and you shouldn’t be waiting that long to make your pick. If everyone took 24 hours, we wouldn’t finish this on time. Do your research BEFORE you’re on the clock. If you need to bow out of your GM responsibilities, email me immediately. We have plenty of commenters on standby if you can’t pick. Please do not reveal any of your picks before they are posted on the website. That takes the fun out of it. When we get to the second round, I only need your pick. There will be no individual writeups.

As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to me ASAP. The draft is already underway, so if I need to make any changes I need to know now.

Let’s get this thing started! Happy drafting!