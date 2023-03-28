With the way the Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season—ending their biggest rival’s season in glorious fashion and capping off an 8-2 run in the final 10 games—you knew the optimism would be flowing for the entire offseason. Yet, I’m not sure I was prepared for this much Kool Aid this early in the offseason.

Last week, there was an avalanche of optimism descending upon Detroit following an aggressive—but not overly so—free agency period. Not only did several national analysts line up to declare their support and belief in the Lions, but the Vegas odds also shifted dramatically in Detroit’s favor. Not only do they remain significant favorites to win the NFC North, but as of Monday night, the Lions’ Super Bowl odds are only bested by seven other teams in the NFL.

My answer: It’s very easy to be a prisoner of the moment. It seems nearly impossible to compare my current level of optimism to, say, when the Lions started the 2011 season with a 5-0 record in Matthew Stafford’s first full year of play.

But above all the optimistic signs, this one is by far the most striking:

nfc north win totals:



•9.5: lions

•8.5: vikings, packers

•7.5: bears



this marks the first time since 1992 the lions have the highest win total in their division. what a time to be alive — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 26, 2023

Note: The Packers’ win total is actually 7.5 wins

The Lions haven’t been this big of division favorites in over 30 years. The last time is 1992. In other words, the Lions haven’t had this much optimism surrounding their franchise since they were coming off their one and only playoff win in the Super Bowl era.

Now, some of this certainly has to do with their surrounding circumstance. They are finally out from the shadows of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for the first time since 1991. Everyone and their mother can see the regression coming for the Vikings. The Bears could be significantly better in 2023, but they’re at least a year behind Detroit.

But even putting the division aside, it’s hard not to be thrilled with the direction the Lions are heading. They are now talking about divisional titles, playoffs wins, and—yes—Super Bowl aspirations all while maintaining one of the youngest rosters in the NFL with more NFL Draft ammo than all but two other teams. This team is only going to get better, and as things currently stand, they’re in a good place to maintain success—one of the most difficult things to do in the NFL.

Obviously, this team still has a lot to prove before we crown them with anything. Hell, they haven’t even made the playoffs under this regime yet. But given their youth, their current trajectory, their future assets and the track record of the people in charge, I think I can somewhat definitively say this is the most confident I’ve ever been in the Detroit Lions.

Your turn.