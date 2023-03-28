How this year’s Detroit Lions hype is different from previous years

The Detroit Lions are so hot right now. As if it wasn’t enough to ride an emotional wave at the end of the season—with a celebrated victory over the Green Bay Packers—the Lions are also cleaning up in free agency quite well, moving them up offseason power rankings and beginning to creep into Vegas odds and public gambling.

The kool-aid is flowing, national pundits are backing the Lions, and historically that’s all incredibly scary. Certain NFL fanbases don’t know what to do with newfound popularity, and the reaction is often a scream of “no no don’t look over here we’ll be jinxed.” But the truth is, the Lions could be living a new life in a new class in the NFL.

On this week’s Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’ll explain what that means, why you should consider this year’s hype a bit different from years prior, and what all to make of this newfound attention. We’re also breaking down more offseason moves, including the return of Nate Sudfeld at QB2 and the departure of wide receiver DJ Chark. In the case of Sudfeld, questions remain as to whether this is how the Lions want to roll with their two quarterbacks; while in the case of Chark, there’s still possibility the Lions could find a replacement in free agency.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.