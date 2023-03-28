Detroit Lions, New York Giants to hold joint practices in 2023

According to several media members down at the NFL owners meetings, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said their team will hold joint practices with the New York Giants this year in the lead-up to the preseason opener this year.

As of now, there are no additional details available. The preseason schedule has not been released, so it’s not even clear whether these practices will be held in Detroit or in New Jersey. That said, the first week of the preseason (after the Hall of Fame Game) is expected to be the week of August 7.

The Lions have held several joint practices in recent history. Last year, Campbell took the team down to Indianapolis for a heated three days of practice against the Colts. The previous two years, COVID prevented Detroit from holding joint practice, but under Matt Patricia, they practiced against the Patriots (2019), Texans (2019), Giants (2018), and Raiders (2018).

These joint practices will be an opportunity for Campbell to reunite with Giants coach Brian Daboll. Both coached together for a year with the Miami Dolphins back in 2011. Campbell was the tight ends coach and Daboll was the offensive coordinator.

“Great relationship,” Campbell said back in November. “There again, I’ve got a lot of respect for Dabs, and he’s a sharp guy. He’s sharp. He can think quick on his feet, really good teacher, and great personality. He’s somebody you just – he’s infectious. He’s someone you want to be around.”