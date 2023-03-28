Lions coach Dan Campbell shuts down any chance of Lamar Jackson trade

On Monday, the “Should the Detroit Lions acquire Lamar Jackson?” debate was re-ignited when the Baltimore Ravens quarterback announced on Twitter that he requested a trade from the team earlier in the month. That debate lasted just over 24 hours.

Because on Tuesday afternoon at the NFL owners meetings in Arizona, Lions coach Dan Campbell essentially squashed any chance of that happening.

“Look, Lamar is a heck of a talent,” Campbell said, per MLive’s Kyle Meinke. “Trying to defend that guy has been something else. We played them two years ago. But, man, we got a quarterback. So, I’m like, ‘We got a quarterback, and thank God we got one. So, we’re good. But, man, he’s a heck of a talent.”

Not only is this a squashing of any hope that Detroit would entertain a trade for Jackson, but it’s yet another public backing of starting quarterback Jared Goff. This statement joins the many we have heard from Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes this offseason.

That said, it certainly does sound like Detroit is still interested in adding to their quarterback room. After re-signing Nate Sudfeld to be the backup last week, Holmes said at this week’s meetings that they are definitely in a good spot to add quarterback talent in next month’s NFL Draft.

“I think we are in a unique position with all the picks that we have to add maybe a pretty talented guy if we go that direction,” Holmes said. “But, again, it doesn’t have to be the first round, doesn’t have to be the second round. It can be at any point. I just feel like we’re in a good place right now.”