The Detroit Lions were one of the most active teams at this year’s owners meetings when it comes to rule proposals for the 2023 season. As we outlined earlier this month, the Lions submitted four different proposals to be discussed at the meetings. You can read more about the Lions’ specific proposals here, but here is the shortened version of each:

Get a third challenge if you win one of your two first challenges Expand the challenge system to allow for personal foul penalties Expand replay official's ability to consult on called penalties Allow teams to have access to a third emergency quarterback from the inactive list or practice squad

On Monday night, Lions general manager Brad Holmes revealed that they were tabling two of those proposals—No. 2 and No. 3. They were hoping to push through the third challenge and the third quarterback rules.

Unfortunately, neither of those rule proposals ended up passing.

There is good news, though. It sounds like there is still hope for the emergency quarterback rule. Reports from Arizona’s meeting suggest that rule has also been tabled for the next owners meetings. There seems to be support for the rule change, but some of the details need to be worked out. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has more:

Detroit’s proposal on bringing back the third QB rule was tabled, Rich McKay said. Some debate about whether that player could be a practice squad player or only an active roster player to dress on game day with a roster exemption. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

If you want more information on the rule proposals that were passed, you can view all of them here. Perhaps the most noteworthy one is that quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, punters, and kickers are now all eligible to wear the number zero.

In related news, the Lions PR department dropped this throwback fact: Detroit has only had one No. 0 on their roster before:

The @Lions have only had one player wear #0 in their history, with FB Johnny Olszewski doing so in 1961.



Below are references to Olszewski from the game program between Detroit & Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1961. pic.twitter.com/4SOMzBujjn — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) March 28, 2023

One cool part about owners meetings is that local beat writers can ask NFL coaches about the players the Lions just acquired in free agency. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press gathered thoughts on Cameron Sutton from Mike Tomlin and analysis of Emmanuel Moseley from now-Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Lions have published both Dan Campbell’s and Brad Holmes’ media sessions from the owners meetings. Watch them below:

One notable moment from Campbell’s media session: This ambiguous note on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter:

Dan Campbell on Jalen Carter:



"We talked to a teammate of his the other day and, man, he told us some things we didn't know. That nobody probably would've known. It was like, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"



Asked if it was good or bad:



"It's interesting." — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) March 28, 2023

Are the Lions laying the blueprint for how to properly rebuild in the NFL? Bleacher Report national writer Brad Gagnon thinks so.

An important note on former Lions wide receiver DJ Chark that may have played into Detroit’s inability to re-sign him: