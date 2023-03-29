It has been said time and time again so far this offseason, but what a time it is to be a Detroit Lions fan. This time around, the Lions aren’t the “sneaky” pick, or a way for a national analyst to stir the pot—this time they are favored by Las Vegas to win the NFC North. General manager Brad Holmes has taken his young core that he has assembled and, in a calculated, yet aggressive manner, started adding bells and whistles via free agency. All of this positive momentum after finishing the 2022 season on an 8-2 run, and the Lions have quickly become one of the NFL’s darlings. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has more on how Campbell is ready for the pressure, and everything that comes along with it.

“It’s about raising expectations,” Campbell said at this year’s annual owners meetings. “Like, we need to be thinking that way, and everything about what we do needs to have that type of purpose. Our standards have always been about winning, man. You’re trying to win every game, but ultimately, I think to take the next step, man, you’re shooting for the division. Because you do that, you win the division, you get a home game and then the rest takes care of itself.”

It certainly seems that those in the building at Allen Park can sense there is an opportunity ripe for the picking in 2023. You can read the entirety of the article on Campbell’s mindset in 2023 from Dave here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

These days, everyone seems to love Dan Campbell, and that includes Lions’ team reporter Dannie Rogers and senior writer Tim Twentyman.

"So do you love working with Dan Campbell?"



I get asked this about 3x a week.



Kyle Meinke of MLive also wrote about the soaring expectations in Detroit, and how he won’t let his players forget how long it has been since the Lions have had success in the playoffs.

It has been forever since the Lions won anything, and Dan Campbell won't let his players forget it, painting 1993, 1991 and 1957 across the back wall of the meeting room.



Tim Twentyman with 10 takeaways from Lions’ team president Rod Wood at the League meetings.

The Lions held Girls Flag Football clinics at Ford Field to help grow the sport.